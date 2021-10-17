Press Statement

The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN has expressed delight over the outcome of the just-concluded State Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

The Governor specifically thanked members of the Party for what he described as an “exemplary and unique show of unity and love”. This is even as he congratulated the newly-elected State Executive Committee led by Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

His words:

“Saturday’s exercise was a well proven point. Its outcome, which was the fruit of hardwork and selflessness on the part of Party members, depicts no less, an admirable signpost.

“The exemplary and unique show of unity and love, commitment and comportment as well as the enviable display of commonality are alluring virtues that have singled Ondo APC out during this exercise.

“In all these, aside giving God the Glory, the leadership of the Party deserves a huge commendation and indeed, gratitude for the way and manner members conducted themselves. They have all shown the great men and women in them, as Leaders.

“Their cooperation, understanding and uncommon networking contributed in no small measure, to the moulding of a solid foundation from the Wards and Local Government Congresses which culminated in the seamless State Congress.

“For the newly-elected State Executive Committee ably led by Engr. Adetimehin, it deserves a big CONGRATULATION. Specifically, Adetimehin’s commitment to engender unity, cohesion and deepen party values is as palpable as his passion for the development of the State. There is no doubt he, alongside his team, will take Ondo APC to further greater heights as they commence this task for another four years.

“In all, certain complaints as regards Constitutional infractions in respect of age as it concerns some offices are noted. Such will not be overlooked; they shall be thoroughly investigated and remedial measures will be enforced to redress same”, the governor said.

Signed

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Ondo State

October 17, 2021