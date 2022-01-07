***President Buhari Bridging Gender Leadership Gap

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni has congratulated Senator Margery Okadigbo on her appointment as Chairman of the newly-incorporated Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Governor Buni also congratulated the entire NNPC Limited board and management describing the appointees as truly-deserving, progressive, eminent and experienced.

This was contained in a statement issued on behalf of the Party by Hon. Stella Oketete, the APC CECPC Women Representative,

The statement read:

“On behalf of the National Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, His Excellency (Hon.) Mai Mala Buni and entire supporters and members of the APC, I congratulate Senator Margery Okadigbo on her appointment as Chairman of the newly-incorporated Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

“Commendably, President Muhammadu Buhari has again matched words with action in bridging the gender leadership gap by appointing Senator Margery Okadigbo among other deserving women into positions of leadership. Nigerian women are truly grateful.

“Our great party also congratulates the truly-deserving, progressive, eminent and experienced Board and Management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited appointed by the President in accordance with Section 59(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021. Their appointment will undoubtedly and further boost the President Buhari administrations landmark reforms in the countrys oil sector.

“As Senator Margery Okadigbo assumes duty at the NNPC as Board Chairman, we are confident she will alongside her team bring their vast experience and contacts to bear on her important assignment.”