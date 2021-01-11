The All Progressives Congress has congratulated Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United States of America, Prof. George Obiazor, on his election as President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanézè Ndígbo.

This was contained in a statement titled, “APC Congratulates Obiozor on emergence as Ohanézè Ndígbo President-General’, signed by the National Secretary of the party, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe, in Abuja, on Sunday.

While congratulating the incoming President-General, the party also congratulated the outgoing president, Chief John Nwodo, and the executive committee he headed for its “mature and patriotic leadership of Ohanézè Ndígbo.”

The statement read in part, “On behalf of the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), H.E. Governor Mai Mala Buni and the entire APC family, our great party congratulates former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States of America, Prof. George Obiozor on his election as the new President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanézè Ndígbo.”

“We also congratulate the outgoing Chief John Nwodo executive for its mature and patriotic leadership of Ohanézè Ndígbo.

“Going by his distinguished service to the nation, Obiozor’s experience and suitability for the strategic position of President-General of Ohanézè Ndígbo is not in doubt. The Party hereby urges Ndigbo to support Obiozor to fulfil the mandate of the organisation.”

“The APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni is determined to consolidate on the ongoing efforts to further mainstream the South East geo-political zone in the workings of the governing APC and place the zone in its deserved political standing in the country.”

“While the APC is ready to partner and work with the new leadership of Ohanézè Ndígbo towards our shared development, we are also confident that the new leadership will be a bastion for the unity and tolerance all Nigerians should imbue for the peace and progress of the nation.”

“The APC wishes the Obiozor-led Ohanézè Ndígbo a successful tenure.”