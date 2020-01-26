APC Congratulates Governor Yahaya Bello On Second Term, Assures Kogites of Development

The All Progressives Congress (APC) congratulates the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello on his inauguration for a Second Term in office on Monday.

We also congratulate Mr. Edward Onoja, as he takes oath as the Deputy Governor of the state.

In the last governorship election, the people of Kogi State demonstrated unequivocally their implicit trust and confidence in the governor, thereby renewing the mandate of the APC-led government.

We assure Kogites that the governor would not take this sacred trust for granted and would continue to clean the rot bequeathed by past PDP administrations and galvanise the resources of the state towards uplifting the confluence state and taking It to the next level.

Our great party is confident that the Governor Bello-led administration will justify the overwhelming reelection mandate bestowed on the administration by the good people of Kogi State, by redoubling its efforts in harnessing the state’s massive potentials and bringing people-focused development to the state.

SIGNED:

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)