On behalf of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni and teeming members of our great party, we felicitate with the Party’s first Interim National Chairman and former Governor of Osun, Chief Adebisi Akande on his 82nd birthday.

The APC joins family members, friends and associates in congratulating Chief Akande on the laudable achievements he has recorded in his private and public life.

An elderstatesman, grassroots politician, astute administrator and staunch advocate of progressive politics and governance, the APC is proud to note that Chief Akande’s many achievements is as a result of his sincerity of purpose and personal sacrifices he has exhibited in positions of authority he has occupied at state, national and party levels.

The APC owes a great deal of appreciation to Chief Akande for his pivotal and progressive leadership which laid the foundation for our electoral victories in the 2015 General Election, most significantly the historic election of President Muhammadu Buhari which unseated an incumbent president for the first time in an election in Nigeria.

Chief Akande has remained a father figure in the polity and a unifier in times when the APC needed a voice of reason to settle our differences. We pray for Chief Akande’s good health as he continues to contribute to the growth of our dear country and party.

SIGNED:

Sen. John J. Akpan Udoedeghe Ph.D.

National Secretary

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)