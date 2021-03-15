The All Progressives Congress (APC) celebrates Nigeria’s Afrobeat stars Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy) and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (Wizkid) on winning awards at the 63rd 2021 Grammys held in Los Angeles.

Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl.

This is unarguably Nigeria’s biggest moment on the world’s music stage and an affirmation of our artistes and the vibrant afrobeat genre as an international musical force.

This indeed crowns efforts of Nigerian superstars such as Fela Ransome-Kuti who were the main progenitors of afrobeat/afropop that have become mainstream music all over the world. As a party, we are immensely proud that our musical stars are leading the pack of young Africans who are redefining the global music space.

Burna Boy and Wizkid’s Grammy awards are an inspiration to Nigerian youth as they continue to make their mark in different endeavours. Our youth are our asset. Their creativity, talent, energy, innovation, and drive is positively impacting and changing the world.

SIGNED:

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, Ph.D

National Secretary

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)