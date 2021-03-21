The All Progressives Congress (APC) condemns the attack on the convoy of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom. We thank God for his safety and praise the dutiful security details for repelling the attack.

We are confident our security services will do everything to unravel the criminals behind the attack and bring them to book.

The APC reiterates that we must all collaborate to end criminality in all forms. A crime is a crime and should not be politicised in any way.

SIGNED:

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, Ph.D

National Secretary

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

All progressives Congress (APC)