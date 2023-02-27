Home NewsOndo State News APC CLINCHES ONDO THREE SENATE SEATS, WINS EIGHT OUT OF NINE REPS ELECTIONS
APC CLINCHES ONDO THREE SENATE SEATS, WINS EIGHT OUT OF NINE REPS ELECTIONS

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has won all the three Senatorial seats in the State.

The party also clinched eight out the nine House of Representatives seats in the State. See the results below:

SEANTE

Ondo South Senatorial District

APC – 110,665
PDP – 65,784

Ondo Central Senatorial District Result

APC – 103,871
PDP – 74,702

Ondo North Senatorial District Result
APC – 115,933
PDP – 48, 842

HOUSE OF REPS

Owo/Ose Federal constituency result

APC – 34,550
PDP – 20,865

Akoko South East /South West federal constituency result

APC – 25,872
PDP – 18,403

Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency Result

APC – 45,030
PDP – 34,059

Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency Result

PDP – 24,263
APC – 20,064

Ilaje/ Ese-Odo Federal Constituency Result

APC – 26,306
PDP – 22,390

Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency Results

APC – 44, 638
PDP: 21,066

Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency Result

APC – 51,532
PDP – 9,014

Odigbo/Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Federal Constituency Result

APC – 36, 147
PDP – 19,167
APGA – 6,592

ONDO EAST/WEST FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY RESULTS

APC – 38,491

PDP – 15,302

