APC CLINCHES ONDO THREE SENATE SEATS, WINS EIGHT OUT OF NINE REPS ELECTIONS

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has won all the three Senatorial seats in the State.
The party also clinched eight out the nine House of Representatives seats in the State. See the results below:
SEANTE
Ondo South Senatorial District
APC – 110,665
PDP – 65,784
Ondo Central Senatorial District Result
APC – 103,871
PDP – 74,702
Ondo North Senatorial District Result
APC – 115,933
PDP – 48, 842
HOUSE OF REPS
Owo/Ose Federal constituency result
APC – 34,550
PDP – 20,865
Akoko South East /South West federal constituency result
APC – 25,872
PDP – 18,403
Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency Result
APC – 45,030
PDP – 34,059
Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency Result
PDP – 24,263
APC – 20,064
Ilaje/ Ese-Odo Federal Constituency Result
APC – 26,306
PDP – 22,390
Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency Results
APC – 44, 638
PDP: 21,066
Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency Result
APC – 51,532
PDP – 9,014
Odigbo/Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Federal Constituency Result
APC – 36, 147
PDP – 19,167
APGA – 6,592
ONDO EAST/WEST FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY RESULTS
APC – 38,491
PDP – 15,302