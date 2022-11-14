APC Chairman joins Jimoh Ibrahim on Irele LG tour of Akotogbo, Ajagba, Iyansan/Omi

Commends APC Aseyori Strategy.

Engr. Ade Adetimehin, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State on Monday canvassed support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Dr.Jimoh Ibrahim CFR and other APC candidates in the state ahead of 2023 general election.

Tinubu is APC presidential candidate, Jimoh Ibrahim, senatorial candidate for Ondo South while Jimi Odimayo is candidate, representing Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency.

Adetimehin while speaking on Monday in Irele Local Government Area (LGA) during Ibrahim’s ward to ward familiarisation tour said that only APC has the capacity to bring dividends of democracy to all residents in the state and Nigeria at large.

He added that Jimoh Ibrahim representation at the National Assembly would bring glory to Ondo South and the state at large because he is capable to change the narratives in political system in the district and state.

According to Adetimehin, All APC candidates are capable of changing the narratives in politics and ensure Ondo South residents and Nigeria citizens benefits immensely from dividends of democracy.

“Jimoh Ibrahim representing Ondo South is a glory to the district and the state at large, he is someone that have the capacity to deliver because you can not give what you do not have”.

“Let us ensure we vote massively for Tinubu, Ibrahim, Odimayo and other APC candidates during election for us to witness a new dawn,” Adetimehin said.

The Ondo State APC Chairman described the Aseyori card initiative of Dr Jimoh Ibrahim as a commendable effort geared towards empowerment and emancipation of the people of Ondo South. He encouraged the people of the district to key into the Aseyori initiative as the initiator is a philanthropist who knows where the shoe pinches the good people of Ondo South, adding that Jimoh Ibrahim will bring notable paradigm shift of all round development to Ondo South when the Peoples’ massive vote returns him to the senate.

Earlier, Ibrahim on his ward to ward familiarisation tour in Irele LGA urged all residents of Ondo South to ensure they troop out enmasse to vote and ensure his victory as well as for other APC candidates in the district.

Ibrahim said that he has begun the move to change the narratives in politics for all residents to get dividends of democracy directly without any fear or favour.

“This is the time for everyone to get their dividends of democracy directly without visiting anyone, I urge residents to vote Tinubu, me, Odimayo and other APC candidates for good representation,”Ibrahim said.

Dr Ibrahim visited Akotogbo Wards 9 and 10, Ajagba Wards 7 and 8 and Iyansan/Omi Ward 6 in Irele local government area to familiarize himself with constituents.

Ibrahim who promised to visit all 66 wards in Ondo South has visited the 10 wards in Ile-Oluji Oke-Igbo LGA and rounded off the 12 wards in Odigbo LGA last week.