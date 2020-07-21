The All Progressives Congress (APC) congratulates the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN on his 64th birthday.

Governor Akeredolu’s 64th birthday has come at an auspicious day when he has been declared winner of the APC Ondo State Governorship Primary Election.

Our great party attests that the life of Governor Akeredolu has been a trajectory of successes in his private and public endeavours.

In law, Governor Akeredolu is a luminary of no mean feat. In democracy and leadership, the party is proud to celebrate him as an advocate of people-focused governance and a true progressive.

As Governor Akeredolu turns 64, our great party joins the family, associates and all well-wishers in expressing good wishes and prayers for many more years of valuable service to Ondo state, the party and the nation.

SIGNED:

Yekini Nabena

Deputy National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)