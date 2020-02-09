APC Celebrates Governor Fayemi at 55

The All Progressives Congress (APC) felicitates with Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) as he marks his 55th birthday.

In the last 25 years, Governor Fayemi has etched his name in our nation’s democratic history as a dogged pro-democracy activist, social justice advocate and reformer, who staked all alongside other patriots to birth the democratic freedom we all savour today.

The era of theatrics and misgovernance in Ekiti state is clearly now in the past. As the Chief Executive of Ekiti State, Dr. Fayemi continues to uphold and promote the progressive ideals, which our great party is known for. The many developmental initiatives being undertaking by the Fayemi administration are greatly impacting on the state and the people of Ekiti would surely be better of.

In his current assignment as the Chairman of the cross-partisan NGF, Dr. Fayemi has, unarguably, positioned the Forum to work constructively with the President Muhammadu Buhari government to rebuild our dear country. Dr. Fayemi is a worthy representative of our great party.

As he marks his birthday, the APC wishes the governor sound health and wisdom to continue to render selfless services to the good people of Ekiti State, Nigeria and our great party.

SIGNED:

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)