The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has agreed to use indirect mode of primary election in its forthcoming governorship primary exercise slated for 20th of July, 2020.

The caretaker committee led by the Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, has adopted the earlier letter submitted to the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) by the sacked Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC).