It has come to the attention of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that a fake letter of a purported suspension of Senator Rochas Okorocha from the party is circulating in the public space.

Fifth columnists and forgers have obviously taken advantage of the unfortunate and recent leaks of our official correspondences to copy and paste forged signatures of the CECPC Chaiman and Secretary on equally fake letters.

The APC does not currently have a “National Working Committee” as stated in the fake letter, but a Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) which has been saddled with the mandate to reposition, unite and strengthen our great party.

We call on the discerning public to be wary of fifth columnists and jobbers relentlessly scheming to use every opportunity to stoke crisis in the party and polity through fake news. We also urge the media to always rely on our well-known and official communication and punlicity channels to get information on the activities of the party.

We urge everyone to discountenance the fake letter as it is a figment of the imagination of fifth columnists.

SIGNED:

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D

National Secretary

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)

July 12, 2021.