The campaign committee of APC Akure North has rounded off its mobilisation and sensitisation of members with visit to the remaining Wards at Igoba/Isinigbo, Itaogbolu and Iju in the LGA with words of encouragement and optimism.

Comprising of selected leaders of the party in the LG, the campaign train stressed the need for reciprocation of Governor Akeredolu and APC's service in the council by voting massively for APC on Saturday and October 10.

According to them, the LG has benefitted from Aketi government’s renovation of public schools and appointment of their sons and daughters into offices.

“The only weapon in our possession is our voters card. We have to vote massively for our party in such a way that the opposition will be so intimidated that they would go into hiding.”

The campaign train also pleaded with women to go out and cast their ballots to show that they were no pushovers.

They also pleaded with the women to warn their children against making themselves available for thuggery and other activities that can land them in trouble.

The leaders charged party loyalists at Iju and Itaogbolu to shake off the tag of low turnout on election days in order to ensure that their kinsman, Mr. Bankole Ogbesetore clinch the chairmanship elections in a landslide.

Some of the speakers were Commissioner for Natural Resources, Mr. Idowu Otetubi, SSA to Mr. Governor, Mr. Dele Ologun, SSA to Mr. Governor on mobilization, Hon. Festus Aregbesola, member of the State House of Assembly representing Akure North, Hon. Abiodun Faleye, Chairman Micro Credit Agency, Mrs Kosemani Kolawole, former Akure North Caretaker Chairman, Prince Oluyede, former Chairman , Ondo State Water Corporation, Chief Dapo Fulani, the LG party Chairman Mr. Eleti, full time member of SUBEB, Mr. Tayo Fayanju, Mr. Kola Omoloju, former Council Caretaker chairman, Hon Ayo Fadipe and Samuel Olowere the Education Secretary.

In his contribution, leader of the Committee and Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Saka Yusuf Ogunleye said ten unit leaders, who were chosen to be arrowheads of the campaign were expected to get ten loyalists each, who must be card-carrying members each.

“On the day of election, each of you along with your ten members will get to the polling booth ahead of others and cast your ballot. That means, the first hundred votes in each unit goes into our party. This arrangement will give us the edge above the others. At the end of the day, you and your members votes along with other members and peoples votes will give us the edge and thereby make us victorious.”

In all the units visited, Mr. Eleti introduced the chairmanship and councillorship candidates to their hosts. The candidates took their turns to address the gatherings one after the other.

Others on the entourage were member osfa, Mr. Dare Ogunleye, Caretaker Chairman Akure North, Mr Rotimi Adeleye, former chairman of the LG, Mr Simbo Akinola Obey, Prince Muyiwa Aladesaye, SSA to Mr Governor, Mr Lincoln Afolabi Ojo, Education Secretary Akure North and Dr Ademoyewa.