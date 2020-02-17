Another edge for FOWOSO as Folawe Sipasi Aluko gets Ese-Odo chairmanship APC ticket

The overwhelming participation of Nigeria women in electoral processes cannot be over emphasized. Their contributions to political party’s success has always top the electoral process pie chat.

By all earlier indications, women can expect to remain a significant minority in elected offices in this Ondo local government election.

No doubt women participation as flag bearer in the forth coming local government election in Ondo state would place women squarely in the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the map of internal party negotiation with the candidature Mrs Margaret Tale Akinsuroju in Odigbo local government and the emergence of another female aspirant, Mrs Folawe Sipasi Aluko in Ese – Odo local government.

She’s considered as erudite and grassroots politician to be one of the most qualified chairmanship aspirants in the council area after much party deliberations presided over by governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his deputy Agboola Ajayi.

With this latest development , it is expected that the numbers of Forum of Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO) will be on the increase, thereby creating an avenue for its extension coverage in adding more values to its existence and effectiveness in the society.