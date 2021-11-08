The All Saints Anglican

Church,Akungba Akoko today recognised one of Akoko illustrious son Hon.Akogun Olugbenga Omole,Member Ondo State House of Assembly representing Akoko South West Constituency 1 as he was honoured with the Distinguished Personality and Recognition of Quality Services to the Church and Society.

The event was held earlier today in Akungba Akoko at the church premises.The church lauded Hon.Omole’s steadfastness and drive to bring prosperity to his constituency.

In his remarks,the Lawmaker thanked the church and entire Anglican Diocese for the recognition.He also thanked God for giving him the opportunity to serve and asked the Church not to relent in praying for the Nation and it’s Leaders at all times.He stated that nothing could be done without God.Hon.Omole was represented at the occasion by two of his aides as he was outside the state for an official assignment.