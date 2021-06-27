Andy Nnamdi Uba, an APC governorship candidate has been declared winner of the primary election in Anambra State.

Mr. Uba defeated 13 other aspirants to become the party’s governorship candidate in the November 6 elections

Final result of Anambra APC 2021 governorship primaries

Number of accredited voters – 348,490

Total valid votes – 348,490

Total invalid votes – Nil

Method of voting – option A4

Result.

Azuka Okwuosa – 17,159 votes Johnbosco Onunkwo – 28,746 votes Paul Orajiaka – 4,248 votes Ben Etiaba – 4,244 votes Conel Onyejegbu – 3,414 votes Maxwell Okoye – 2,540 votes Andy Uba MFR – 230,201 votes Chido Nwankwo – 21,281 votes George Moghalu – 18,596 votes Amobi Nwokafor – 3,335 votes Ikeobasi Mokelu – 3,727 votes Edozie Mmadụ – 3,626 votes Hygers Ifeanyi – 1,466 votes Godwin Okonkwo – 5,907 votes

Sen Andy Uba MFR is hereby declared the winner by His Excellency Dr. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.