The Yobe state Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, today received Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, a top ranking legislator representing Aguata (Anambra) federal Constituency who defected from APGA to APC.

Gov. Buni charged the legislator to be dedicated, faithful and loyal to the party.

“APC will stand for you and your supporters, and protect your political interests at all times.

“You will enjoy every privilege enjoyed by every member of the party” the Chairman Caretaker committee assured.

He urged the federal law maker and his supporters to work for the Party’s success in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

“We expect you to be part of the success story in the coming Anambra election as our victory in the election is getting much more clearer every day” Governor Buni said.

He assured the people of Aguta federal constituency that the decision of their representative to carry them along into the Nigeria project will attract more federal presence to the constituency.

Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, assured his loyalty, his political associates and the people of his constituency to the party.

“We shall contribute to the success awaiting the party in the Anambra election.

“We are part of the Nigeria project and will from now henceforth work and defend the interest of APC at all levels” he assured.

Signed

Mamman Mohammed,

DG Press and Media Affairs.