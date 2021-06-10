PROTOCOL

I am delighted to stand before you today to reel out the tangible scorecard of the present Administration in the health sector within the first 100 days of this administration’s second tenure. “Effective Healthcare delivery” is at the heart of the lofty plan of our dear Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, for the good people of the Sunshine state who freely and willingly entrusted an overwhelming mandate on him and his team for another four years.

The painstakingly conceptualized vision of the present Administration, codenamed REDEEMED Agenda rightly accommodates qualitative and accessible healthcare delivery in order to fulfill the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that pointedly strive to achieve the central & global theme of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), even in Ondo State.

Notwithstanding the frightening spate of insecurity and economic challenges with which our country currently grapples, the low-hanging fruits in the healthcare sector that the present Administration has strategically harvested in the first 100 days of return to office are encouraging indicators of the immense possibilities ahead.

Between 2019 and 2020 in Ondo State under the able leadership of Mr. Governor, infant mortality rate reduced from 9.6 to 2.4; under-5 mortality rate dropped from 13.4 to 2.4; Contraceptive Prevalence Rate increased from 9.3% to 10.5%; HIV test positive rate decreased from 2.5% to 2.1%; percentage of under-5 children receiving Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets increased from 57.2% to 58.9%; and Penta-3 vaccine coverage also went up from 70.5% to 78.4%.

Ladies and gentlemen, within the last 100 days, this Administration has REDEEMED the health sector of Ondo State with the following tangible pluses;

Procurement of an 18-seater bus by the State Ministry of Health for the use of Ondo State Contributory Health Commission to optimize advocacy and supervisory activities for the state health insurance scheme Procurement of Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) to be distributed to pregnant women and under-5 Children in the State. Government has enrolled 20,533 vulnerable beneficiaries under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund Programme (BHCPFP) who shall begin to receive free healthcare at 203 accredited primary health care facilities (1 per 203 wards) by 1st July, 2021 This Administration has completed the School of Public Health, Centre for Herbal Medicine & Drug Production; and a first-of-its-kind Molecular Biology Laboratory, Centre for Molecular Biosciences & Medical Genomics at the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo to strengthen our public health system The government has vaccinated 45,299 residents of Ondo State with the first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine; and recruited 629 primary health care workers (doctors, Community health workers, nurses, scientific officers etc.) in its resolve to curb COVID-19 spread and also improve health service delivery respectively. With the US Embassy Consular General and Country Director of Centre for Disease Control in attendance, the government successfully launched the HIV Treatment Surge. This will bring the number of clients on treatment from over 12,000 to over 29,000 by September 30, 2021 and ensure that all HIV positive clients are linked to HIV treatment and care. At the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, government recently facilitated the acquisition of a Modernized Akindayomi-Adeboye Intensive Care unit with haemodialysis unit; a comprehensive cardiac unit with hi-sense echo; and also a radio-diagnostic unit under the, His-Love Foundation, all in a bid to standardize the provision of diagnostic and treatment services expected of a tertiary health institution. It also recently completed the renovation of a Medical Pathology laboratory building within the Ondo Complex The implementation of breast and cervical cancer early detection strategies have also begun in our dear State. This, for us, is critical to improve breast and cervical cancer outcomes in Ondo State. Development of an electronic portal for Human Resource management by the Hospitals’ Management Board

To put a face to these pockets of deliverables within the healthcare space, I shall have the privilege to, as the case may be, commission or symbolically handover some of these tangible items at the end of this speech.

The attempt of the government of Arakunrin Akeredolu to stem the tide of COVID-19 in our dear state is on top gear as we are not resting on our oars. In no distant future, this Administration shall be kick-starting the Ondo State Drugs and Health Commodities’ Management Agency for improved accountability and transparency in the supply chain management of drugs and health commodities in our health facilities.

Finally, the journey towards Universal Health Coverage in Ondo State is an outcome that continually draws the commitment of the present Administration. Through the coordinating engine of the State Ministry of Health, the health care policies over the remaining years of this administration shall focus on the trio of communicable, non-communicable and emerging public health disease burdens of our people.

This coordination shall be articulated at a soon-to-happen State Health Summit. Through the sustainable healthcare financing model of health insurance provided by the Ondo State Contributory Health Scheme, the Government is poised to expand health care coverage from the 15,100 beneficiaries’ coverage of Abiyamo scheme and 20,533 enrollees under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund programme to include about 49,400 workforce of the public service and at least 10% of the informal sector of our dear state over the next two years.

Through the provision arms of Hospitals’ Management Board, Primary Healthcare Development Agency, State Agency for the Control of AIDS, UNIMED and its fast-developing Teaching Hospital and the Ondo State Emergency Services Agency (ODEMSA), the Government shall be unwavering in the qualitative delivery of health care services to the residents of Ondo State.

Ladies and gentlemen, I thank you all for believing in the Administration of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu in these past 100 days and for entrusting the health Care of the Sunshine state in his hands over the next three plus years.

May God continue to use us to heal and REDEEM our land.