I am most delighted to be here today for the launching of the Accelerated Maternal and Child Survival Program (AKA Solayo Vanguard). Indeed this is a great step in the right direction. As you all know, I am a strong advocate for women and children’s health. This is because I believe women and children in an underdeveloped and patriarchal Nigeria could be classified as vulnerable groups as they bear the brunt of our poor socio-cultural system.

Is it not unfortunate that a woman can’t decide if she wants more children or not? Most women have to secretly get a family planning method. A woman knows fully well that if her husband becomes aware, she is in big trouble. Women need to get the consent of their husbands, a lot of whom do not even care about their wives’ wellbeing, before they can uptake health care services like immunization, caesarean section and many others. This is totally unacceptable. If the woman dies from complications arising from not receiving these services, the man simply move on and get himself another wife. How sad! This is the reality of a country called Nigeria. We should therefore work to ensure that women and children are protected.

Pregnancy is a natural process that should bring about celebration and not sorrow. It is sad that Nigeria is ranked amongst countries with highest maternal mortality in the world. Most of the maternal deaths are a result of complications arising from severe bleeding and infections after child birth, pre-eclampsia and eclampsia, and unsafe abortion. A sizeable proportion of these incidences could have been avoided if pregnant women complete antenatal care contact and have their deliveries in health facilities. It is however displeasing that only 43% of Nigerian women are attended to by a skilled health worker during delivery and only half of pregnant women in Nigeria receive antenatal care more than four times.

The stats are equally appalling for child immunization. Although child immunization increases the chances of child survival by almost 33% yet only 23% of children under – 5 receive the full dosage of child immunization package in Nigeria. Misconception plays a major role in the low uptake of childhood immunization currently being experienced in Nigeria.

Although Ondo State fares better in these statistics, we still experience poor maternal and child health outcomes when compared with developed nations. This tells us that we have to keep pushing till we get to the point where no woman dies from pregnancy related causes, all pregnancies are by choice and all children are immunized. We need to work to ensure all myths surrounding immunization, family planning and caesarean section are debunked. To do this, we need to adopt a community led programming, which is what the Solayo Vanguard is all about. Now we have respectable women in communities who have been trained and will volunteer as Solayo Vanguards to function – using referral booklets – to identify, mentor and refer pregnant women within their jurisdiction to ensure the pregnant women go for antenatal care at least four times and have institutional delivery. Since they are respected and trusted, they will also work to desensitize mothers from the misconceptions on child immunization and remind them of their children immunization days.

My gallant Solayo Vanguards you are the real VIPs; the foot soldiers to make our dreams a reality. You are the link between women in the community and the health facility. We need you to mentor and refer pregnant women within your jurisdiction to ensure the pregnant women go for antenatal care at least four times and have institutional delivery. We need you to bridge the family planning unmet need gap. We also need you to help us achieve high child immunization coverage. I am aware that you have been supporting the primary health centre by volunteering your time to promote health in your community. Your actions are commendable and worthy of recognition. I am encouraging you to keep up the good work, you are a light for many and you should be proud of yourself.

Together, we are sure to win!

Thank you.