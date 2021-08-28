Salutation…

JUST DO RIGHT

Today, I am exceptionally elated. Looking at my girls grow remarkably within the space of two weeks brings unending joy to my heart and reminds me of the words of Maya Angelou: Just do right.

Right may not be expedient, it may not be profitable, but it will satisfy your soul. Although I had wished more girls registered, I am comforted by Maya Angelou’s quote that I am right in investing in these lovely girls despite not being profitable in immediate monetary terms. Usually, the gains of social investments, in this case, human capital development, can’t be quantified in Naira and Kobo. However, the impact will surely be felt in the future with their inputs in their various life endeavours, causing a sustainable societal development. Social investments are long term projects that require sincerity of purpose, patience and commitment.

Ladies and gentlemen, our quest to position the girl children to be self-reliant is the right thing to do, working to ensure gender equality is the right thing to do, so whatever the cost, whatever the loss, whatever the discomfort, I have chosen to do the right thing. You are all seated here today, regardless of your age and social status, you do have the ability to do the right thing even when it is unpopular.

I am therefore using this opportunity to enjoin you all to join the ranks of many warriors who are already fighting the cause of a thriving society by empowering the girl child and standing against every cultural norm, every patriarchal tendency that was carefully constructed to cage the womenfolk. Indeed, we have for too long endured an imbalanced society, an unprosperous community, and an environment inimical to our person as women. It’s about time we changed the narrative.

Now to my bold, beautiful and newly minted BEMORE girls; congratulations, you made it! Two weeks of rigorous training in ICT, Solar technology and life-enhancing skills have come and gone, but many years of impacting the world and making it a better place is just ahead of you. The baton has been placed on your hands; your race begins now. I must warn you that there will be challenging times, but you should know that this boot camp has equipped you with all that you need to overcome them all.

Although Nigeria sails on uncharted waters; you are the twinkle little stars we hope will align our voyage; you are the soothing wind we hope will clear this cloudy sky and glide us to a glorious shore; you are indeed the hope of many generations that were and many that will be. Girls, to rise up to the task ahead, you must put all you’ve learnt here to practice, mentor many more girl children, and build a formidable network of change agents.

I want to thank everyone who has contributed either directly or indirectly to the success of this year’s Imo BEMORE Summer Boot Camp. You have all sown a seed for a sustainable future. Indeed you have done well, be reminded, however, that there is yet more work to be done.

Thank you.