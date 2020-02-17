Amotekun: Ondo Lawmakers recalled from recess



Lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly will resume for legislative business on Tuesday 18th February, 2020.

This is to enable them deliberate on the security bill code name ‘amotekun’ meant to ensure security across the nooks and crannies of the state.

The Lawmakers who are currently on recess are supposed to resume on 24th February.

Governors in the South West States of Nigeria had earlier adopted a common security network code name ‘amotekun’ in view of the threatening security issues in the zone.

In order to give a legal backing to the operation of the security outfit, the South West Governors resorted to seeking the approval of the Houses of Assembly in the zone.

The Executive arm having forwarded the Ondo State security bill code name ‘ Amotekun’ to the House of Assembly, the Right Honourable Speaker, Oleyelogun Bamidele David requested other Lawmakers to cut short their recess in order to attend to this very important legislative assignment.

Meanwhile, a public hearing on the State security bill will hold on Wednesday at the House of Assembly complex.

It will draw contributions from members of the public on how best to fortify the operations of the ‘amotekun’ security network.

When operational the ‘amotekun’security network is expected to among other things enhance security in the South West States of Nigeria.