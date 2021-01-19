In line with Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID 19 and Ondo state government directives that Public and Private schools should resume for 2020/2021 academic session on 18th January 2021, schools in the state resumed with compliance with COVID 19 protocols.

Speaking while monitoring the resumption exercise, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Femi Agagu who expressed dissatisfaction with the partial compliance with COVID 19 protocols in some schools admonished school administrators to ensure strict adherence to precautionary measures.

Agagu said the monitoring exercise would be continuous noting that his team will continue to visit schools until all schools comply fully with COVID 19 rules.

The Commissioner who said government was doing everything to make the school safe for staff and students urged Parents and School Authorities in the State to support government efforts at preventing the spread of the pandemic to schools.

Agagu said safety and healthy living of staff and students is critical to education development of the state and therefore the need for collaborative efforts of all stakeholders to ensure safety

Speaking to Newsmen

the Principal of St Louis’ Girls Grammar School, Mrs Omobolanle Anitete said the school had put in place all necessary materials to prevent COVID 19 infection in the school.

According to her, the school compound had been fumigated, running taps were provided at strategic locations , use of nose masks and sanitizer had been made mandatory for both staff and students while a committee led by one of the vice principals was set up to enforce total compliance with COVID 19 protocols

Also speaking, the Principal of St peters unity secondary School, Akure, Mrs Florence Arowosade said the school had been fumigated, the hostels and classes have been spaced in line with COVID 19 physical distancing directive..

Some students who spoke with Newsmen, Afolabi Adediwura and Ikuejuwalo Kehinde said they were happy that the schools were reopened having stayed at home for weeks due to COVID 19 Pandemic.

They said they were ready to observe the COVID 19 protocols as stipulated by State government and the school authority.

The monitoring team which had the permanent Secretary, Rev Akin Asaniyan (FPA)and some officials of the ministry visited Model primary school, Akure, Mega primary school, Oke ijebu, St peters unity school, Akure and St Louis’ grammar School, Akure.