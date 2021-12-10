The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos has ruled that Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim be granted time to file an appeal. The extension of time for appeal granted Ibrahim was 14 days within which his appeal must be filed.

Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim has brought an appeal before the court for an extension of time to appeal and the Higher Court resolved the prayers of Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim in his favour.

In his reaction to the ruling , Jimoh Ibrahim who expressed his happiness over the court’s ruling assured the court that the decision of the court will be complied with promptly and by Monday the application will be made.

Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim in a statement he made available to the press said AMCON has wrongly communicated Court decision on the social media.

Ibrahim commended the judges and thanked them for not closing the door to justice.