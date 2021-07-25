Arole Dennis Alonge – Niyi, former ag. National Youth Leader of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), who recently pitched his political tent, alongside his numerous supporters across Ondo State, with the All Progressive Congress (APC) has said that, the Ondo State PDP should be allowed to mourn his exit from the party.

According to him, “it is a normal woe in PDP when strong and founding members left the party to apportion blames and resorted to name-calling and blackmailing”.

He likening the Fatai Adam’s -ed PDP in Ondo State as a “baby bitten and expected not to cry. It is not possible!”

Establishing his membership of the party till the 31st May, 2021 when he officially resigned from the party in his letter to his Afo Ward 1 Chairman and addressed to Alhaji Musa Azeez, Arole Dennis said he made his resignation known to the whole world.

While debunking the statement credited to Ondo State PDP Publicity Secretary, Hon. Kennedy Peretei, concerning his membership of his old party, Hon. Alonge-Niyi maintained that he remained a committed member of the party till his last day.

He reminded Mr. Peretei and his ‘tradusers’ to go back to their records and remember that, he was part of the gubernatorial grand finale campaign of the party at the Oba Adesanoye Civic Centre on Wednesday, 7th October, 2020 where he addressed the rally.

Debunking his claims further, Hon. Dennis reminded the Spokesman that, he was a delegate to the last April, 12, 2021 PDP South West Zonal Congress in Oshogbo where he voted contrary to his publications that I left the party in August 2020 after the kangaroo State Congress.

He finally advised the party officials to bury their heads in shame for destroying the party and turning it into “chop-chop party” in the State. He advised them to stop habulating and venomous over his political moves.