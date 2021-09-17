Professor of Law, Alero Akeredolu has been appointed as a Judge of the Ondo State High Court, becoming the first female professor of law to be appointed to the bench in Nigeria.

Prof. Akeredolu is the first female lawyer to publish a Monthly law report in Nigeria — the Supreme Court Monthly.

She veered into academics in 2004, rising through the ranks, to become an Associate Professor at the University of Ibadan in 2015, and in 2017, became the first female Professor of Law at Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo as well as its first female Dean of law.

The law don is a CEDR, UK Mediator, Fellow, Institute of Peace & Strategic Studies, Fellow, Society for Peace Studies & Practice, Fellow, Institute of Chartered & Mediators Conciliators.