Alaafin commends Mrs. Akeredolu, pledges support for BRECAN

The Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom, Oba (Dr) Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, today commended the wife of Ondo state governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu for her commitment to the campaign against breast cancer in Nigeria, saying that she championed an important national objective.

Alaafin said this in his Oyo palace while receiving Mrs Akeredolu and her entourage who came on a thank-you visit to the monarch for supporting the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN, during the 2020 World Cancer Day in Oyo state through his Olori Aanuaoluwapo.

Lamidi Adeyemi, who affirmed that he had a sister who was a victim of the disease but was able to survive it, noted that no amount of incantation, charms or herbs could cure cancer, except through prompt medical attention.

He, however, assured of his readiness to join the campaign against breast cancer through a consistent, and an aggressive approach.

to him, the BRECAN founder was championing a cause that affects everyone, and assured of his readiness to share her vision in raising the awareness together.

In her remarks, Mrs Akeredolu said she was highly impressed with his support by allowing Olori Aanuoluwapo to participate in the campaign against breast cancer in Oyo, saying such gesture was an enablement to reach the grassroot with right information about the disease.

Mrs. Akeredolu who posited that breast cancer is deadly, however, noted that if right message was consistently passed to the people, it would change their mindset and misconceptions about it.

was optimistic that the position of Alaafin would help compel his people to listen to the campaign messages.

Mrs. Akeredolu appreciated the Alaafin of Oyo for identifying with BRECAN’s vision, and hoped that other monarchs would emulate him.

She used the medium to inform the monarch of the plan to make him the BRECAN Ambassador, describing him as a highly knowledgeable individual.