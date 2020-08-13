The All Progressive Congress (APC) party stakeholders in Akure South Local Government Area has decided to speak in one voice for the successful re-election of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, the incumbent Ondo State Governor.

In a meeting held at Bliss World Hotel, Ijapo Akure, Hon. Oluwatuyi Temitayo, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in his opening remarks appreciated all present for their effort in ensuring political stability within the party at the LG level.

He disclosed that it became imperative for him upon assumption of office to reconcile all aggrieved party members hence the reason for putting in place a reconciliatory committee Chaired by Hon Tayo Abidakun to broker peace and reunite all APC members so they can all work together to ensure victory at the forthcoming governorship election.

He lauded the committee for a job well done and appreciated the elders visited for their resolve to reunite with the team and prayed that the new beginning will birth success for the party. He beseeched all present to do away with bitterness, hatred and malice.

Speaking at the meeting, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde the former SSG, who was represented by Hon Ifedayo Ologunmeta affirmed that his resignation has not taken him away from the party saying, he was strongly in support of the meeting in ensuring success at the polls.

Prof Olu Aderounmu, a respected party elder appreciated the strong leadership in place as it is the only thing that can sustain a party and promote unity. Confirming that he holds no grudge against the party, he appreciated the step taken by the SSG and pledged his unalloyed loyalty. He pleaded for fairness and transparency, imploring all members to be one and eschew politics of bitterness.

Another party elder at the meeting, Hon Afe Olowokere praised the SSG for the reconciliatory move he made and remarked that only good leadership can fortify the strong foundation that is now in place in the party. He prayed for the sustainability of this effort adding that there should be that sense of belonging for all and an all-inclusive approach by party leaders and executives.

Mrs Olubunmi Ademosu, the Special Adviser to Mr Governor on Public and Inter-governmental Relations corroborated the fact that government should be all-inclusive and all politicians should be committed to bringing about change in their approach to engender peace and progress at all levels.

Present at the meeting were Hon Temitayo Oluwatuyi, Pastor Olu Aderounmu, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde, Hon Afe Olowokere, Dr S. B. Akerele, Mrs Olubunmi Ademosu, Former APC party Chairman- Akure South Hon Ayo Alogba, APC party Chairman- Akure South Chief Olu Ojo, Chief Olu Adegboro, Hon Tayo Abidakun, Hon Sunday Olajide, Hon Femi Belo, Engr Tunji Light Ariyomo, Hon Roseline Kolawole, Mrs Fagbamiye, Mrs Ogundipe, Mrs Oparinde, Elder Adeyeye and host of other prominent party faithfuls.