Akure South All Progressives Congress Ward 4 held its meeting today where issues centered towards the development of the party was discussed.

The meeting which took place at St. Stephen primary school, ijomu- obanla Akure had in attendance notable leaders and members of the party within the ward.

The occasion was used to commend members for their efforts and steadfastness towards the growth of the party in the state and for the overwhelming victory recorded by the party and its candidate, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) in the October 10, 2020 gubernatorial election.

In his address, Chairman Akure South LGA, Hon.Gbenga Olaniyi who doubled as a leader in the ward charged members to be more dedicated and committed to the growth of the party.

He stressed that the ward now have a better chance and opportunity with the addition of more polling units that has just been established.

Olaniyi however charged members not to see the upcoming Ward Congress as a do or die affairs .

Nothing that the state has resolved to go for consensus arrangements and many will be considered by the ward leadership.

In his own remarks, the lawmaker representing Akure South Constituency 1, ODHA, Hon. Simeon Toluwani Borokini expressed his gratitude to all the party faithful for their support towards the government and the party in general.

Borokini used the occasion to officially hand over a new ward Secretariat which he singlehandedly donated to the ward .

CREDIT:

Martins Fasusi