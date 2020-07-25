One of the outstanding characteristics of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s administration is continuation and maintenance of projects inherited from previous administrations

Orange FM’s Otobot Jim reports that the administration of Governor Akeredolu will remain indelible in the minds of Ondo state residents for so many achievements but says destitutes are sabotaging Government efforts on bus stops

The Akeredolu Administration is the first in the history of the state with a deliberate policy of continuing inherited projects

For instance, thousands of non functioning boreholes inherited by the present administration were rehabilitated and made functional while hundreds of of abandoned vehicles were put back on the road after rehabilitation

However Bus Stops at strategic locations in various cities are being taken over by destitutes

Some residents of Akure who spoke on the issue called on the state government to direct the ministry in charge to rise to the occasion.

Reacting, the Special Adviser to the governor on Transport. Mr.Tobi Ogunleye said the vision of government is to convert the Bus Stops to Advertisement hubs.

It is hoped that in no distant time, the concerned ministry will redouble efforts and translate the vision of government into reality.

Orange FM