Akure leaders declare support for Gov Akeredolu’s re-election bid

The re-election bid of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has received a major boost as leaders of Akure , pledged to work untiringly, using the unparalleled achievements of the governor across sectors as strategic campaign elements to make his second term election a resounding victory for him.

The leaders from all the political wards in Akure South Local Government Area described Arakunrin Akeredolu as a passionately committed, transparently focused and genuinely concerned governor who has unwavering determination to advance geometrically the development of Ondo State from being a civil service state to an industrialised state.

The leader of the delegation who is a former Commissioner for Information in Ondo State, Prince Olu Adegboro said he had monitored the performances of past governments in the state either as a participant or as publisher of his regional newspaper, ‘Odua Voice’, and that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu administration towered far above any of the past governments in quality achievements.

Prince Adegboro assured that residents of Akure South Local Government would be strategically mobilised at making the second term election of Governor Akeredolu smooth sailing and a resounding victory.

Also a former Chairman of the old Akure Local Government, Dr Bankole Akerele said the unrivalled commitment of Governor Akeredolu at making Akure a befitting state capital and a pride for all its residents through several monumental projects which include dualized roads, hospital and school projects informed their decision to work assiduously for the second term of the governor.

Other leaders who saluted the governor for being an ambassador of good governance include: Professor Olu Aboluwoye and Hon Temitayo Oluwatuyi.

In his response, Governor Akeredolu appreciated the leaders for their positive remarks on the efforts of his administration at transforming the state.

The governor said he has the conviction that Akure being the state capital must be made beautiful and comfortable for all residents and visitors so as to be the pride of the Sunshine State.

He however assured on the completion of all ongoing projects in Akure and across the state.