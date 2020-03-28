Akure Explosion: Akeredolu Visits Scene, Appeals For Calm

Following the unfortunate explosion which occured along Akure Owo expressway in Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN visited the scene to assess the extent of damage.

For now, no reports of casualties have been recorded; but the impact of the explosion has had a devastating effect on several buildings including schools and a Church.

Expectedly, various slants have characterised the incident even as several claims trail the unfortunate blast. The Government of Ondo State wishes to appeal to all to be calm and refrain from flaunting theories that are capable of distracting the security agencies in their investigations.

In the meantime, Governor Akeredolu advises people to be careful and take precautions not to rush to the scene. This, according to him, is pertinent because the blast, the scene and its immediate effects are already security concerns.

This is more so that no one can confirm if undetonated devices are still stuck in unseen corners, especially in the gully already created by the blast.

It is, therefore, in the public interest for people to allow security experts access to the area by de-populating the scene. Security agencies will keep the public informed of developments as they unfold.

Owing to the road that has been cut-off, an alternative route will be worked on immediately for commuters plying the route.

Donald Ojogo

Hon. Commissioner for Information and Orientation