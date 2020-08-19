Residents of Akure South and North Local Govt Areas of Ondo state have continued to shower encomiums on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his infrastructural strides which they said had improved the socio economic activities of the council areas.

While describing the projects embarked upon by the Akeredolu administration as timely, they expressed their support for the present administration to further consolidate on its achievements in the council areas.

Orange FM’s Gbenga Oluwajana reports that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu upon assumption of office promised the people good governance that will turn around the fortunes of the state.

This is evident in the massive infrastructural strides of the governor in Akure south and North local govt areas as Akure, the state capital now wears a new look with the construction of more dual carriage ways to ease traffic congestion in the city as well as hospitals and schools

In Akure south, there has been massive road construction and rehabilitation in the nooks and crannies of the council area which include Iwalewa Road, Oba Osupa/NEPA roundabout, Olukayode/Hospital/Alafiatayo as dual carriage way, Construction of Oshinle/Abusoro/ Gaga Community, Oke Ogba community roads and Construction of road linking Idanre town to Akure via Ijoka.

Other road projects include Oda road dualization, Construction of Court of Appeal/SUBEB/ CBN /Bishop’s court dual carriage way, Construction of SIB/Eyitayo Jegede/ Alagbaka roads and Construction of Abusoro, Ijoka Road in Akure.

Residents of Oda town lauded Governor Akeredolu for opening up the town with the dualization road project which they said will ease traffic congestion on the axis and ultimately boost economic development.

Also, some shop owners and motorists plying the rehabilitated sijuade and Ijoka axis are thankful to the present administration for making the roads motorable for residents and commuters.

The lawmaker representing Akure south constituency 1, Toluwani Borokini said education has been given a boost with rehabilitation of public schools and provision of accessible water supply through the kamomi Aketi water scheme.

The commissioner for works and Infrastructure, Mr Saka Yusuf Ogunleye who hails from Akure North local govt area noted that government embarked on rehabilitation of public schools and provision of Kamomi Aketi water scheme to improve the people’s lives

Mr Saka Yusuf Ogunleye further assured that more will still be done

in making Akure, the state capital the pride of other states in the southwest