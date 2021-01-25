Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have commiserated with parents of the students of Adekunle Ajasin University who lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident that occurred at Akungba.

The Speaker Rt.Hon.Bamidele David Oleyelogun who spoke on behalf of the Lawmakers lamented the recurring accident cases in Akungba community and called on motorists and residents of the community to be wary while plying the route.

The Lawmakers called on concerned authorities to rise up to the çhallenges of maintaining safety on the road in view of its strategic location as a link to other states in the north.

While expressing condolences to the University community most especially the students, the entire Akungba community and parents of the unfortunate students, the Lawmakers prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Students of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko làst week resumed from a protracted break occasioned by the covid-19 pandemic.