Akpabio Appoints Jimoh Ibrahim, Others Committee Chairmen

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has named Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (All Progressives Congress, Ondo State) as the Senate Committee Chairman on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs.

He made the announcement on Tuesday during plenary while reshuffling the parliamentary cabinet.

Akpabio announced the new arrangement shortly after the composition of the leadership of the minority caucus of the senate.

See the full list here:

1. Steel – Patrick Udubueze (Chairman); Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Vice-Chairman).

2. Tourism – Shuaibu Isa Lau (Chairman); Ireti Kingibe (Vice-Chairman).

3. Inter-Parliamentary Affairs – Jimoh Ibrahim (Chairman)

4. State and Local Government Affairs – Binos Yaroe (Chairman), Francis Fadahunsi (Vice Chairman)

5. National Atomic and Nuclear Energy – Sahabi Alhaji Yau (Chairman); Mustapha Khalid Ibrahim (Vice Chairman).

6. Youth and Community Engagement – Yemi Adaramodu (Chairman).

7. Sport Development – Kawu Sumaila (Chairman), Ned Nwoko (Vice Chairman)

8. Niger Delta Affairs – Babajide Ipinsagba (Chairman), Rev. Amos Kumai Yohanna (Vice Chairman).

9. Art, Culture and Creative Economy – Onawo Ogoshi (Chairman), Okechukwu Ezea (Vice Chairman

10. Defence – Joel Onowakpo (Vice Chairman

11. Petroleum Downstream – Ifeanyi Ubah (Chairman), Babajide Ipinsagba (Vice Chairman).

12. Solid Minerals Development – Sampson Ekong (Chairman).

13. Niger Delta Amendment Development Commission -Osita Ngwu (Vice Chairman).

14. Establishment and Public Services – Sunday Marshall Katung (Vice Chairman).

15. Housing – Aminu Tambuwal (Chairman); Victor Umeh (Vice Chairman).

16. Army – Syrial Fasuyi (Vice Chairman).

17. Water Resources – Kenneth Eze (Vice Chairman).

18. Industries – Isa Shuiabu Lau (Vice Chairman).

19. National Planning and Economic Affairs – (Vice Chairman) Colonel Owolo (retd.).

20. Navy – Nasir Zango Daura (Vice Chairman).

21. Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation – (Chairman) Idiat Oluranti Adebule.

22. Public Affairs and Public Procurement – (Vice Chairman) Haruna Amanu

23. Committee on Local Content – Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Chairman).

24. FCT Area Councils – Jim Kuta (Chairman); Saliu Mustapha (Vice Chairman

25. Sustainable Development Growth – Muhammed Goje (Chairman); Patrick Ndubueze (Vice Chairman).

26. Higher Institutions – Abba Moro (Vice Chairman).

27. Drugs and Narcotics – Umar Sodiq (Vice Chairman).

28. Works – Mpigi Barnada (Vice Chairman)