Akoko South West APC Endorses Akeredolu for Second Term

Members of the All Progressives Congress APC in Akoko South West Local Government have pledged their support for the Reelection of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu SAN.

This came to the fore at an Empowerment Program sponsored by all the Political Office holders and Elected Members on the platform of the All Progressives Congress,APC in the Local Government.

150 beneficiaries from each of the 15 wards in the Local Government were given cash gifts to assist them in the areas of their Businesses.

At the event which took place St.Marys Primary School Akoko on Sunday January the 19th,the Leaders explained that the gesture was aimed at putting smiles on the faces of Party Faithful.

The motion for the Reelection was moved by the APC chairman in Oka Ward 1, Mr John Ajulo and seconded by ward 13 Akungba chairman, Ogunsusi.

The motion was unanimously adopted by all party members present at the event.

Party chieftains at the event include APC Chairman in Akoko South West Local government,Chief Seinde Mise,Ondo State Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon.Adegboyega Adefarati, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political and Strategy, Rt.Hon.Victor Olabintan,Member Representing Akoko South West constituency 1 in the Ondo State House of Assembly Hon.Akogun Olugbenga Omole,SSA on social investment,Barr. Felix Alonge,SSA on women mobilization Ondo North Senatorial District, Mrs Akeju,SA youth mobilization Ondo North Senatorial District, Mayowa Adebiyi, Education Secretary Akoko South West,Chief Balogun Arogunjo,N-Power Coordinator,Barr.Sola Ajisafe,Akoko South West Caretaker Chairman,Hon. Dapo APC secretary Akoko South West, Mr Olumide Akomolafe.

All Ward Chairmen and Excos, all Local Government Excos, All Ward Supervisors,Party Members in large numbers and the Beneficiaries of the Empowerment Program.