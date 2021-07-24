Leaders of All Progressives Congress in Akoko South West Local Government unanimously agreed to Consensus arrangements for the forthcoming Party Congresses. At a meeting held at Akusa Hall Akungba Presided by the Caretaker Chairman in the Local Government Elder Sehinde Mise,everyone that spoke at the meeting eulogized the State Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN for his Examplenary Leadership style.It was unanimously agreed that Leaders in each ward should go to their various wards and follow the template agreed upon at the Stakeholders meeting held in Akure a couple of days ago.

It was agreed that peculiarities of each wards should be taken into consideration.Women should be given at least 25% of the positions in each ward,also Youths should be given enough consideration and whoever is aspiring for the position of Youth Leader should be within the age bracket of 18-35 years.

Minimum of five Leaders was drawn from each of the 15 wards in the Local Government attended the meeting.

Present at the Meeting are H.E.Alhaji Ali Olanusi,the Formerly Deputy Governor of Ondo State,Hon.Ade Adeogun,Member representing Akoko Southwest/east in the House of Representatives, Akogun Olugbenga Omole,Member House of Assembly Constituency 1,Hon.Bankole Felemu Gudu Member Representing Constituency 2,Rt.Hon.Victor Olabimtan,Hon.Gboyega Adefarati,Hon.Felix Alonge SSA to the Governor,Mr Cyril Aye the State Auditor,All the Elected Ward Councillors.Barr.Tolu Babaleye,Barr.Sola Ajisafe,Hon.Ayo Adeyemi,Hon.Ajulu(Represented Senator Boroffice)Hon.Hezekiah the Local Government Vice Chairman and other leaders too numerous to mention.The Local Government Chairman was conspicuously absent.