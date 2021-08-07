The Lawmaker representing Akoko South West Constituency 1 at the Ondo State House of Assembly,Honourable Akogun Olugbenga Omole has felicitated the Olubaka of Oka Oba (Dr)Yusuf Adebori Adeleye,OON,Oka Chiefs-in-Council and people of Oka at home and in diaspora on occasion of this year’s Oka day celebration.

Akogun Omole specifically congratulated Olubaka for the peace and development which his reign has brought to the sons and daughters of Oka.

While noting that no human history is devoid of occasional crisis,Omole maintained that with God no problem is insurmountable.

“No doubt this year is full of challenges especially for Oka farmers particularly those farming in Supare who were almost engrossed in communal clashes but with God and the swift intervention of the Olubaka and the State Government peace has come to stay amidst the affected people.”

“To the glory of God,our people are now settled and are going about their farming business without rancour.” Omole said.

While commending the sons and daughters of Oka land who have contributed immensely to the development of the ancient town,Honourable Omole urged Oka indigens to continue to live in peace and harmony to usher in more development to the town.

As representative of Oka people in the Ondo State House of Assembly,Omole pledged a continuous robust representation that would impact positively on the lives of his Constituents.

Aseyi Samodun!

Okarufe A Gbe Wa Ooo!

Akogun Olugbenga Omole,

Member,Ondo State House of Assembly.

07/08/2021.