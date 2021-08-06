The Chairman,Ondo State House of Assembly House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development, Akogun Olugbenga Omole has congratulated the management and players of Sunshine Stars Football Club,Akure on their dazzling performance in the last quarter of the league which earned them a safe haven in the elite league.

Sunshine Stars started the league season on a wobbly note having 18 winless game in a row.

The intervention of the state government however saved the club from sinking in relegation waters as a Committee led by the Deputy Governor,Hon.Lucky Aiyedatiwa provided the magic wand that energised the state darling team to victory to the admiration of football enthusiasts.

Sunshine Stars reenacted their stardom getting a valuable draw against Eyimba FC of Aba before crowning it with a 1-0 defeat of Rivers United in Akure.

The elated Chairman of the House Committee on lnformation Youth and Sports Development, Akogun Olugbenga Omole commended the Deputy Governor and his management Committee for doing the state proud.

He equally commended the Sunshine Stars for their doggedness which culminated in Thursdays sparkling performance.

Omole called on stakeholders to come to the roundtable with a view to wholistically look into the challenges that befaced the Club in the just concluded football season and profer solutions ahead of the next season.

MHA Akoko South West Constituency 1.