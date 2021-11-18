The Lawmaker representing Akoko South West Constituency 1 in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Akogun Olugbenga Omole has congratulated the Bobagunwa of Oka land, Dr Victor Olusegun Ategbole on his appointment as Special Adviser to the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN.

I cannot thank Mr Governor enough for this kind gesture.

This has once again reaffirmed that Aketi is a father to all.

Aketi has a listening ear and he has demonstrated over time that he is a man of his words.

While coñgratulating the Bobagunwa of Oka land, Dr Victor Olusegun Ategbole on making the list as Special Adviser, Akogun Omole described him as a loyal party man and philanthropist whose generosity is second to none.

“Bobagunwa is a committed party man whose philanthropic gestures cuts across party lines”

“His appointment as Special Adviser to Mr Governor is without doubt a reward for his unwavering commitment to the ideals of our great party”

While urging Dr Ategbole not to renege on his age- long noble virtues, Honourable Omole expressed optimism that his appointment will add value to governance in Ondo State.

Akogun Omole congratulated Oka indigenes at home and in the diaspora for the good things that are happening in their time.

He rallied their support in all fronts for them to continue to benefit from the unfolding democratic culture.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Member,Ondo State House of Assembly,Akoko South West 1.