Olugbenga Omole annual football competition has been cancelled for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The host, Akogun Gbenga Omole who is a Member of Ondo State House of Assembly representing Akoko South West Constituency one, regretted that the 3rd Edition of the Competition will have to be moved to a later date when it will be safe for sporting activities to take place.

He however noted that in demonstration of his passion and commitment to his people, particularly the youths of Oka, he will employ another avenue to empower them since the annual football competition is an avenue to discover budding talents at the grassroots.

In 2018 Nigerian Ex International and Olympic Medalist, Ben Iroha was present and in 2019 an Atlanta Olympics Gold Medallist and former Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph were in Oka for the event

Meanwhile Akogun Omole says he will use the fund earmarked for the Football Competition to procure facilities for Oka Youths.

Also in fulfillment of his promise to teachers in Akoko South West LG, an operational vehicle will be donated to the Nigerian Union of Teachers in the Council Area this week

While asking the youths and Teachers to stay safe and stay healthy, he implored them to be of good conduct as he wishes them well.