While standing in for Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, his Deputy, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa has declared that the coming of the annual ‘ Akogun Omole Football Competition’ was a good omen of which Ondo State darling team, Sunshine F.C can tap into as the football competition could serve as a base for feeder Team for the Club.

Aiyedatiwa made this statement on Tuesday while receiving the promoter of the annual competition, Hon Olugbenga Omole and his team who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

The competition is meant to be an avenue to discover football talents where traits could be fine tune.

The Deputy Governor thanked Hon Omole and his team saying, “your personal commitment and drive has given the annual competition a new meaning in Ondo State football” .

Aiyedatiwa specifically applauded one of Nigeria football legends, Mutiu Adepoju for associating with the annual football competition.

” Mutiu Adepoju coming to our State to take up the challenge of replicating his achievements in football with his partnership with Akogun Omole Football Competition is a big boost to the annual competition” , declared Aiyedatiwa.

“Sports, particularly football is a rallying point for unity and peace building, it is a social engagement where youths and fans can be happy and excited” .

“It is equally a source of livelihood to some of our youths” , the Deputy Governor further said.

While thanking the Deputy Governor for given them audience, Hon Omole declared that, “we have good ambitions, so we want to partner with Ondo State Government on the need to make available quality sporting equipments for our youths to develop their talents particularly in the area of football”.

Present at the event are, Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo, Engr Wemi Ogunsanmi, Hon Olade Gbegudu, Nigeria football legend Mutiu Adepoju ( The Headmaster ), Coach Tunde Odubola ( Zico ), Motolani Okeoewo, Babatunde Apata and Prince Muyiwa Ademulegun.

Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson,

Press Secretary to the Governor

( Office of the Deputy Governor ).