The 2021 Edition of Akogun Annual Football Competition will wind up on Tuesday 3rd August 2021 as Wangara FC Football Club of Iwaro will lock horns with Charity Football Club of Ikanmu.Wangara FC defeated Allover FC of Ikese 4-3 in a penalty shootout after playing goalless draw in regulation time in the first semifinal match.In the second semifinal Charity FC hedged out Mekun Mekun FC of Agba 3-2 via a penalty shootout after playing a barren draw in 90 minutes.

The third place match comes up on Sunday 1st August 2021 between Allover FC and Mekun Mekun FC.

A total number of 16 Clubs from the various quarters in Oka registered and participated in this year edition which has been adjudged to be the best organized so far in the history of the Competition.

The Annual football Competition is geared towards discovering budding talents in the Grassroot.

A total of number of 91 goals has been scored so far from 30 matches averaging 3 goals per match while 3 hatricks was scored and 12 Penalties awarded.A total number of 98 yellow cards and 5 red cards was issued.The final match will have in attendance the Deputy Governor of Ondo State Hon.Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the Special Guest of Honour while Nigerian Ex-International Mutiu Adepoju will lead an arrays of renowned Football scouts and Coaches to the event.

A minimum of 5 best players in the competition will be given a life changing opportunities to excel in the round leather game.In chat with Akogun Olugbenga Omole the Lawmaker representing Akoko South West Constituency 1 in Ondo State House of Assembly and the Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development who is sole sponsorship of the Tournament

confirmed this year Final is billed to be very exciting as preparations has been completed to have a hitch free finals.Akogun Omole thank all who have in one way or the other supported the competition this year and promised to continue to strife to make sure the Annual football Competition is sustained as this will encourage youths in the area to be engaged and gets rewards.

Kick off is at 2pm at Ojominrin High School Agba,Oka Akoko Playing field