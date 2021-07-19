Eight Clubs has qualified for the quarter final stage of Akogun Annual Football Competition 2021.

A total of number of 70 goals was scored in the group stage,we had 3 hatricks.11 Penalties were given while a total number of 89 yellow cards and 3 Red Cards was issued at the end of the Group Stage.

Godswill FC of Ikanmu that tops Group A in Group stage will meet Allover FC of Ikese on Monday 19th July 2021 while Wangara FC of Iwaro that tops Group B will lock horns with Ayegunle FC who is the first runner up in Group D on Tuesday 20th July 2021.

On Wednesday 21st July Iboje FC will meet Mekun Mekun FC of Agba while the last quarter final match will be between the defending champion Big Stars of Agba and Charity FC of Ikanmu on Thursday 22nd 2021.

The Final is billed to come up on Tuesday 3rd of August 2021 and a lot of Football Scouts and Coaches will be in ground on the final day.Ex Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju will be making a special appearance at the Finals which is expected to very exciting.