Akinterinwa Congratulates Jimoh Ibrahim, others over election victory

Mr Wale Akinterinwa, Ondo State Commissioner for Finance has congratulated Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR and Senator,-Elect for Ondo South Senatorial District over his victory at the just concluded National Assembly polls

Akinterinwa, said that Ibrahim’s victory at the poll was a well deserved one.

He added that the business mogul was the best man for the job saying that he should pull necessary strings at the National Assembly to bring dividends of democracy to Ondo South constituents.

Akinterinwa also congratulated Jimi Odimayo, Donald Ojogo, Festus Adefiranye who also won their elections for Okitipupa/Irele, Ilaje/Ese-Odo and Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo/Odigbo Federal constituencies respectively.

He also felicitated with other APC candidates from Ondo Central and Ondo North for their victories.

Akinterinwa in a statement on Monday said that the victory of All APC candidates at the polls was a validation of the quality of democratic dividends being enjoyed by the people of the state under Governor Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, CON.

He, noted that all the winners in the election should work assiduously with Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,(SAN) to move the state forward.

He, lauded Gov. Akeredolu for creating a level playing field for all aspirants during the primaries which resulted in the emergence of this candidates who eventually won their elections and said that he’s indeed a great leader.