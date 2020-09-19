The Regent of Ayede Ogbese, H.R.H, Catherine Bukola Akinyede has described the countless achievements of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as inexhaustible and imperishable.

The Regent gave this commendation to the Governor during the visit of the Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu to Palace of Alayede of Ayede Ogbese today.

Speaking on behalf of the Regent, the Odopetu of Ayede Ogbese, High Chief Oladimeji Abitogun said Governor Akeredolu had done so much for the people of Ayede Ogbese, emphasising that the community identified with his vision and philosophy.

“We identify with the vision and philosophy of our dear Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. When we look around Ayede Ogbese, the Governor has done so much.

“Should I be talking of Kamomi Aketi, should I be talking of the appointment of Mama Ayede Ogbese. For a long time, were marginalised but Aketi came. He made a son of our community an Executive Chairman of Akure North Local Government. We appreciate that.

“If I continue, I will go on and on. The list of what he has done is inexhaustible. Historians will record this as something imperishable. We appreciate your husband. We appreciate you.”, he expressed.

The Odopetu also commended the First Lady for her various initiatives, saying history would have her in positive records.

“I am lucky and I am happy that history has recorded you on a positive folio that you have joined great Nigerians and Africans that have made historic visit to Ayede Ogbese such as Late Nnamdi Azikwe, Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Late Pa Adekunle Ajasin

High Chief Odopetu then used the opportunity to highlight some things the community wanted addressed by government.

Responding, Arabinrin Betty said the essence of her visit was to ensure that the market women and the people of Ayede Ogbese continue to benefit from all the good things Akeredolu’s government has in stock.

She noted that their yearnings had been recognised and they would be solved digitally, noting that the same approach was used for the widely successful OndoWidowsCare initiative, which captured nearly all the widows in the state.

She revealed her plan to capture all market women in the state in her new initiative that will facilitate equitable distribution of benefits to all the market women in the state.

She stressed that women must be empowered to bring development to the state, urging the market women to register for the market women data capturing initiative, irrespective of their political orientations.

“This is a progressive government that cares for the people. Aketi has been making positive change in Ondo state. He came with development when people wanted him to bring money to share.

“If he had done that in this first term, we will not be talking of “Kamomi Aketi”. We won’t talk about road, health sector, fly over, industrial hub, where employment opportunities are being created for your children.”

While also highlighting some of her laudable initiatives for women and girls in the state, she assured the Ayede Ogbese market women and the people of the community that voting for Governor Akeredolu for second term is voting for continuity of his developmental and people-oriented programs.

Earlier, the First Lady had visited Oja Oba in Akure, where she was received amidst cheering songs by the market women and their executives.

Story credit: Oluwatobi Fademi