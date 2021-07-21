Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has been described as a rare gift amongst Nigerians owing to his progressive governance and purposeful leadership, most especially the decisive roles he played in solving insecurity challenges in Ondo State.

This was contained in the congratulatory message of General Olu Bajowa (retd) to the governor as he celebrates his 65th birthday anniversary on Wednesday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The Jagunmolu of Ikaleland and the Ojagbulegun from the Source stated that the leading role played by Governor Akeredolu in the establishment of “Amotekun” security corps in checking the sudden rise in incidence of kidnapping, killing and maiming of the people in the Southwest by some criminals, could only be done by a courageous and resilient leader.

The General noted that efforts of the governor in solving socio-economic challenges in the state had yielded results in the number of investors that stormed the Industrial Park at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “I want to say that we are indeed lucky to have Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as our governor in this state. He is a rare breed of gift amongst us in this country.

His efforts in fixing the state’s socio-economic challenges cannot be overemphasized. Prominent among his giant strides, is the establishment of the Ore Industrial Park, which has continued to attract foreign investors to the state.

Also to his credit, is the refurbishment of Okitipupa Oil Mill industry and adequate funding and support for Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa.

His initiative for the proposed exploration and exploitation of Bitumen deposit and the establishment of the Deep Sea Port both at the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State, are significantly noted and commendable.

On behalf of my family, I want to say congratulations and happy birthday to our own Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akerodolu, SAN, on his 65th Birthday. May he live long in good health.