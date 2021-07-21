Management of Ondo State Oil Producing Development Commission (OSOPADEC) has described Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as a people’s governor judging by his people-oriented programmes of his administration.

This was the position of the management of the Commission in its congratulatory message to the governor in commemoration of his 65th birthday anniversary on Wednesday.

Speaking on the efforts of the governor in ameliorating the suffering of the people in the oil producing communities in the state, the Commission said the governor was always keeping tab with happenings in the communities.

The management of the Commisson noted that the governor always put the leadership of the the Commission on its toes with a view to ensuring people-oriented projects were set and executed in the the local governments, Ilaje and Ese Odo.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Victor Koladayo, the management was made to set agenda and design programmes that would solve the immediate and future challenges of the oil producing communities.

The statement reads in parts: “The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is best described as people’s governor considering his passion for solving the challenges of the people in the state.

“He mandated us,the Ondo State Oil Producing Development Commission (OSOPADEC), to ensure the programmes and projects designed for the oil communities cover immediate and future challenges of the people.

” We, the management of OSOPADEC, therefore congratulate the people’s governor as he celebrate his 65th birthday anniversary.

We wish him long life and more success in the discharge of his duties to the people of Ondo State and Nigeria at large.”