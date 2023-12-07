Akeredolu’s Wife Holds 5th FOWOSO Summit, Launches Book on Bemore

Wife of Ondo State Governor and founder of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO), Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, on Wednesday, led Ondo women, in their thousands, to the 5th Summit of the foundation.

The summit held at the International Culture and Event Centre (The Dome), Igbatoro Road, Akure, Ondo State Capital, was themed ‘Living A Life of Purpose’.

Speaking to the topic, the Governor’s Wife said it is a purposive strategy to inspire the womenfolk just as she affirmed that she will continue to advocate for more women participation in Nigeria’s political space.

“Celebrating the fifth summit signifies that we have truly come of age. And quite evidently, FOWOSO has done well for women in Ondo State; it has elevated hitherto lower statuses, added inches to women’s economic heights and strengthened homes through various empowerment initiatives.

“FOWOSO has elevated women’s economic heights and strengthened homes through various empowerment initiatives in the state while also assuring that she will continue to complement government’s efforts in ensuring that gender-based violence remains a punishable offence in Ondo State.” The First Lady said.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu added: “Six years down the lane, women have steadily progressed; our performances are both concrete and evident in the number of women whose lives have been transformed through this great initiative.

“It has liberated minds and continues to broaden mental horizons so that women can make more informed decisions. Through our variously effectual interventions, we have been able to elevate the socioeconomic status of women as opposed to the dark years of tokenism and the absurd hiring of women as men hailers.”

In her goodwill message at the Summit,

wife of the Bishop of Agape Christian Ministries, Pastor Funke Felix-Adejumo stressed the need for women to equip themselves with relevant knowledge which will position them for appointive and elective positions, noting that no woman is disadvantaged for being a woman and that it was high time women stopped standing behind but should stand beside to complement the menfolk.

In his charge, Dr. (Barr.) Jimoh Ibrahim, the Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District called on women to intensify efforts in improving their educational status so as to have a place and be relevant in the field of politics.

Hon. (Princess) Omowunmi Ohwovoriole, a panelist at the Summit, acknowledged that the FOWOSO platform is a booster for many women in Ondo State and beyond.

The day’s major highlight was the unveiling and launching of ‘The History of Bemore, a historical narrative on the Bemore Empowered Girls’ Foundation written by a Bemore alumna, Esther Micheal.

By Debo Akinbami