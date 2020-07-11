Bombay Ladi-Okunniga.

Through strategic engagements and cooperation, the leader of Igbotako ward 1 APC in Okitipupa LG, Chief Ola Iwaeni has been steadily mobilizing and canvassing supports for Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Re-election bid.

One of such strategic meetings was held yesterday at Iwaeni’s Igbotako residence where Iwaeni disclosed to the leaders and the Executives of the ward that “for now, there is no credible alternative to Akeredolu, a man of the right attitude and aptitude” .

“It is with all pleasure to be fair to the performing governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as iam confident that a second term will simply be to put finishing touches to an array of fantastic projects which like every good wine will influence Ondo State to the true status as a sunshine state that it was dreamt to be” .

“So one must concede in the spirit of progress and our uniqueness that it is to Akeredolu the office be reserved for a second term and especially at such a time like this” , said the highly influencial Community chief.

Continued, Iwaeni who is also Okitipupa LG APC Vice Chairmanship candidate in the forthcoming LG poll said, “one only has to reflect upon where Akeredolu met Ondo State, the sorry consequences of that blind on Ondo State civil servants, the ugly state of public infrastructures particularly in Ondo South Senatoral, amongst others to form a sense of the importance of the decisions made to vote Akeredolu to restore our state the pathway of progress and development” .

“For now, the urgent concern is to consolidate on the gains of the past three and half years of progressive governance of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu by returning him as our candidate in the coming July 20 APC Primary Election in Ondo State” , he further said.

While endorsing Akeredolu for a second term which they said was based on his performance in office, the leaders and Executives of the ward all agreed to work for the success of Akeredolu in the July 20 APC Primary Election.

The Chairman of the ward, Mr Samson Fasalejo advised on the need to disregard attempts by those he referred to as “desperate Politicians” to run down Akeredolu’s administration saying the governor’s record in infrastructures, education, health, urban renewal and general restructuring of the Government to deliver on the welfare of the people were clear indications that Akeredolu meant well for the be state.

To Hon Adeyemi Adeniran who is the current LG supervisor representing the ward, he said “it is important we all come together as one people to let the governor know that he will return for a second term in office considering his monumental achievements, antecedents and developmental goals” .

Another influencial Community and Politicial leader in the ward who was the former Okitipupa LG Labour Party Chairman, Chief Niyi Akinnuwo said “in the light of dwindling financial resources, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has performed beyond expectations in all the sectors and deserves a vote of confidence” .

“I cannot pin point any reason why the governor should not be given a second term and with his level of performance, Akeredolu stands a good chance as APC Governorship candidate and also to be re-elected come October 10… surely, Akeredolu has delivered and deserves another mandate form the people” , he said.